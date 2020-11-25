Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Haridwar Union(Utr)2.5078.57128.402000200011.11
Gazipur(UP)2.4020384.005600560019.15
Solan(HP)1.0457.585953.3250005000NC
Shadabad(UP)0.90-2561.8053005100-
Banana
Alappuzha(Ker)4.00-2066.0024502500-
Shadabad(UP)1.50-16.67107.0021002050-
Zira(Pun)1.0025293.0020001800NC
Morinda(Pun)0.782024.3820002000-
Chathanoor(Ker)0.60NC83.4035004000-41.67
Kinnow
Gazipur(UP)4.0014.2915.003200375023.08
Morinda(Pun)1.0733.753.742000150033.33
Papaya
Haridwar Union(Utr)4.20NC709.20130012008.33
Pomegranate
Shadabad(UP)0.7016.6748.2046704680-

Published on November 25, 2020