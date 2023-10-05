The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday clarified that addition of protein binders in milk and milk products are not permitted. Additives that have not been specified in the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011, cannot be added, a release said.

Sources said this clarification comes at a time when certain players are adding protein binders to offer thicker texture in dairy products such as curd.

“Binding agents have emerged as an important and required class of ingredients to manufacture a wide range of new food products, especially semi-solid or solid foods. However, such application is known to affect the digestibility of the protein bound and thus can affect the biological and nutritive value of milk proteins. Protein binding also influences the bioavailability and distribution of active compounds,” the FSSAI noted in an advisory.

The food safety authority added that every dairy product has its unique and “well-accepted” textural and other sensory characteristics. “Hence, addition of any binding material like protein binders to milk and milk products is not warranted to modify the textural or sensory parameters,” it added.

The food safety authority pointed out that milk protein on its own is a good source of essential amino acids; they are easily digestible and do not contain any anti-nutritional factors like many plant-based proteins. “In addition, milk and milk products contain a wide array of proteins with biological activities ranging from antimicrobial ones to those facilitating absorption of nutrients, as well as acting as growth factors, hormones, enzymes, antibodies and immune stimulants,” it added.

FSSAI said it remains “dedicated” to maintaining “natural integrity and quality” of food products and will continue to prioritise the health and well-being of the consumers.