Garuda Aerospace sets record by mapping 7,000 villages in U.P. using drones

The Chennai-based drone start up Garuda Aerospace has successfully mapped 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh under the Svamitva Scheme. It had won the tender from the nodal agency, the Survey of India in September 2021. As per the tender, it was authorised to deploy drones for large-scale mapping and digitisation of land records in rural areas. This would empower land-owners and farmers with accurate digital land certificates and a unique ID enabling them obtaining a precise layout with all relevant information.

Garuda Aerospace deployed 15 fixed-wing drones for mapping at the speed of 8 to 10 sq km per hour, says a release.

Through the Svamitva Scheme, Garuda Aerospace aims to be a significant contributor in achieving the Prime Minister’s dream of digitising land records and eliminating disputes associated with misuse of the land or property.

Of the 1,40,000 villages, Garuda Aerospace has successfully mapped 7,000 villages, the highest mapped by any drone company within a year. The company aims to enhance farming techniques by improving tech, reducing costs and providing them with drone loans and subsidies.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash Founder, CEO, Garuda Aerospace, said that the company introduced a fixed-wing drone that looks like an airplane with wings and can cover a significant area within minutes. The drone is also equipped to sprinkle fertiliser thereby protecting farmers from harmful exposures. These are enabled with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for mapping.

Garuda Aerospace boasts of a fleet of 400 drones and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots across 26 different cities, the release said.