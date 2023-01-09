Garuda Aerospace, the Chennai-based drone manufacturing company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rallis India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals. Rallis will supply pesticides and crop nutrients to Garuda Aerospace for a pilot demonstration in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

The drone pilots will conduct demonstrations on a 1,000-acre crops such as paddy, onion, Bengal gram, wheat and vegetables. The drone-based solution will enable businesses achieving their sustainability goals by efficient use of resources, says a release from Garuda Aerospace.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said that the partnership will demonstrate end-to-end drone service solutions to farmers and the channel partners.

According to S Nagarajan, Chief Operating Officer, Rallis India, the company has initiated trials and product experiment approvals for label expansion. It would be an emerging segment for the industry. This is being done in collaboration with service providers for drone application in the crop protection and crop nutrition sectors.

Garuda Aerospace has a fleet of 400 drones and a well-trained team of over 500 pilots in 26 locations across India while Rallis India holds a distribution network for crop care and seeds. The crop-care range reaches farmers through a network of 4,000 dealers and 60,000 retailers while seeds are sold through 2,500 dealers and 40,000 retailers.

The stock price of Rallis India on the Bombay Stock Exchange closed at ₹240.65, up by 2.60 or 1.09 per cent.