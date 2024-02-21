The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), an apex body of milk cooperatives that owns the brand Amul, will be investing ₹11,500 crore in the next three years, which includes setting up milk processing and ice-cream manufacturing plants in Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

“In the next 2-3 years, Amul will be investing ₹11,500 crore. Most of the investments are in the area of milk processing. Though most of the investments are meant for Gujarat, our milk unions will be setting up modern dairy plants in different States,” said Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF.

Mehta was at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, where he had come to review the preparations for GCMMF’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, where over 1.25 lakh milk-producing farmers from across the State are expected to participate.

Future investments

According to Mehta, GCMMF will focus its future investments on setting up bulk milk coolers in villages, ultra-modern processing in dairy plants, and new product development. When asked as to which geographies the investments will be focussed on, the official said, “Banas Dairy is setting up a plant in Varanasi, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 23. Sabar Dairy is setting up a similar dairy plant in Rohtak (Haryana). It is also close to being inaugurated. Our Panchmahal Dairy is setting up a milk processing plant at Ujjain, while Bharuch Dairy is setting up a plant in Mumbai. Our dairy in Surat is setting up a new plant in Goa, while Amul ice-cream plants are being set up in Pune and Kolkata.”

GCMMF, which is an umbrella organisation consisting of 18 district milk unions, is expected to cross a turnover of ₹80,000 crore this financial year. The federation, established in 1973-74, collects an average of 300-lakh litres of milk daily from over 36 lakh members. In the year 2022-23, GCMMF reported a turnover of ₹72,000 crore. During the year, GCMMF’s largest product category, Amul fresh milk, reported a sales volume growth of 20 percent. The same year, Amul ice creams saw a record 40 percent growth, while Amul milk-based beverages grew by 34 percent and Amul butter by 19 percent.

“GCMMF is the world’s largest dairy co-operative, owned by farmers. In the next 10 years, India is expected to account for one-third of the total milk produced in the world, and Amul has a chance to become a dairy to the world,” Mehta added.