Ghee adulteration: Gujarat government seeks suspension of Dudhsagar Dairy MD

MGNREGA: A welcome salve in pandemic times
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
The adulteration of dairy products is becoming a growing concern in several parts of the country. In the latest instance, about 600 tonnes of adulterated stocks of ghee were recovered from one of the units of Mehsana’s Dudhsagar Dairy, prompting the Gujarat government to recommend sacking of the Managing Director of the dairy union.
The registrar of cooperative societies in Gujarat on Thursday stated that there is a case of negligence and dereliction of duty against the Managing Director of Dudhsagar Dairy. The investigation is on and the Board has been advised to suspend the MD on grounds of dereliction of duty.
Out of the total 172 batches packed by Mehsana Dairy Union, 118 batches with quantity of 600 tonnes worth ₹40 crore were found to be adulterated. The adulteration is said to have been taken place during June.
The GCMMF has also initiated quality testing of about 512 tonnes of ghee stocks packaged at Mehsana Dairy and now lying at the branch warehouses. “If a sample fails in the quality test and found to be adulterated, the entire stock will be sent back to Dudhsagar Dairy at its own cost and will only add to the reported adulterated stocks,” said the GCMMF letter, signed by Managing Director RS Sodhi asking the Directors to take strict actions prescribed under the FSSAI guidelines against those involved in the criminal act.
The letter also stated that since the ghee was branded under Amul and Sagar brands, it was desired to suspend despatches of all stocks of ghee packaged at Mehsana dairy union. Also, it noted that there were reports of adulteration of ghee in its other brands ‘Dudh Mansagar’ and ‘Dudh Motisagar’. “Therefore, the quality department of the Federation has advised to stop all despatches of ghee stocks from Dudhsagar dairy,” the letter said.
The Gujarat government’s Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) has now initiated an independent investigation into a possible multi-State adulteration racket.
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...