Global black tea output up 8.56%

With all major tea producing nations reporting higher output, the global black tea production so far this calendar has increased by 8.56 per cent over the same period of 2017. “Based on the data received from various producing countries, our compilation shows that the total production of black tea so far has increased to 288.52 million kg (mkg) from 265.77 mkg in 2017. This increase of 22.75 mkg marked a growth of 8.56 per cent”, Rajesh Gupta, compiler of annual Global Tea Digest said.

Kenya posted the highest increase of 9.67 mkg to reach 99.76 mkg, thanks to favourable weather conditions. This marked a growth of 10.73 per cent over 90.09 mkg produced in the corresponding period of last year.

Malawi posted an increase of 7.77 per cent over 19.30 mkg to reach 20.80 mkg.

Sri Lanka’s production has increased to 73.83 mkg from 66.14 mkg. This increase of 7.69 mkg marked a gain of 11.63 per cent.

Bangladesh continues to post phenomenal increase in output although its volume is low on the production table. Its output has risen to 1.93 mkg from 1.33 mkg. This increase of 0.60 mkg marked a growth of as much as 45.11 per cent.

As of now, Kenya tops the global black tea table followed by India and Sri Lanka.

India’s production rose by 3.29 mkg to total 92.20 mkg.