Aimed at elevating the quality of Indian seafood exports to the required US FDA standards, ICAR- Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) in collaboration with the Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (JIFSAN), USA and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USA has conducted training on Seafood Decomposition.

The objective of the programme is to equip regulatory and seafood industry professionals with crucial insights into sensory analysis which is a pivotal tool for ensuring the quality and safety of seafood. The primary focus of the programme is on detecting and preventing seafood adulteration resulting from decomposition, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding consumers from potential health risks and also to reduce the exports of faulty consignments.

Sarah McMullen, Country Director, India Office, US FDA stressed the need for global cooperation to elevate seafood quality to meet the common standards set by the US FDA. The initiative is part of the USFDA’s commitment in fostering a positive outlook in the Indian seafood export industry by conducting a series of training sessions for seafood exporters and regulatory officials.

She also highlighted the global significance of such training programmes in addressing the complexities and challenges faced by the seafood industry.

George Ninan, CIFT Director emphasized the importance of sensory analysis of seafood decomposition as the most reliable and easiest method to characterize and analyse seafood products by experts representing from JISFAN and US FDA.

The training programmes mark a significant milestone for CIFT as it is the first-ever seafood decomposition training conducted in India in collaboration with USFDA and JIFSAN, reaffirming India’s commitment to global seafood quality standards and also to boost exports. As many as 11 experts from USFDA and JISFAN are imparting training on these sessions.