The International Association of Rice Bran Oil (IARBO), in association with the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), will organise the seventh International Conference on Rice Bran Oil from April 21 to 23 in Hyderabad.

Focussing on the theme ‘Awesome rice bran oil for sustainable ecosystem’, the three-day conference will explore avenues to tap the rice bran opportunity across the world.

Over 400 delegates, including those from rice bran oil-producing countries like China, Thailand, Japan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, will attend the conference.

“The conference will discuss the latest research on rice bran oil and value-added products. It will also discuss country-specific challenges, if any, in exploring opportunities in this space,” BV Mehta, Secretary-General of IABRO and Executive Director of SEA India, said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said the conference would promote interaction between rice bran producers, industry groups, academic researchers, and local governments.

Ajay Jhunjhunwala, President of SEA India, said it would be the second time for the country to host the conference.

RBN Prasad, a former Chief Scientist with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), wanted the conference to establish the international scientific standard of rice bran oil and value-added products derived from the oil.

P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Joint Convener of the Conference and Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) of Gemini Edibles and Fats India, said rice bran oil is stable at high temperatures, making it an ideal choice for Indian way of cooking.

