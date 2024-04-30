The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has appointed B V Sathyanarayana as its new Managing Director (MD) with effect from May 1.

Sathyanarayana succeeds HM Krishna Kumar.

In its recent board meeting, the Board of Management of Campco unanimously appointed B V Sathyanarayana to lead the organization into its next phase of growth and development.

Sathyanarayana holds a Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences degree and a Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Development Management from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Dairy Technology from Annamalai University.

Prior to his appointment as MD of Campco, Sathyanarayana served as Executive Director since January. His career includes tenures as Director at Mother Dairy, Bengaluru; Joint Director of KMF; Managing Director of Dakshina Kannada Milk Union; and Vice-President (Marketing) of Ideal Ice Cream.

Congratulating Sathyanarayana on his appointment, A Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Campco, urged Campco members to connect with Sathyanarayana for all matters related to the cooperative.