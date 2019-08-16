GM tech comes up for discussion in CMs’ panel

The High Powered Committee (HPC) of Chief Ministers for Transformation of Indian Agriculture, under NITI Aayog, is looking to build a consensus on use of genetically modified (GM) technology for enhancing edible oilseeds.

This is the second attempt by the Centre to introduce GM technology in the food sector. The UPA government had placed an indefinite moratorium on the use of GM technology for brinjal after facing strong opposition from anti-GM food activists. Brinjal is one of the largest cultivated vegetables in the country.

On Friday, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, while interacting with the media after chairing the second meeting of HPC, said that committee among other issues also discussed whether GM technology should be used for producing edible oil seeds as today India is importing about 65 per cent of edible oil from overseas markets.

In volume terms, India imports about 14 million tonnes of edible oil annually. Indonesia and Malaysia together export nine million tonnes of oil to India.

A discussion was also held on high-yielding oilseeds and whether GM technology should be used for the increasing the yield,

The matter would be placed in front of all the State governments for their comments, the Chief Minister said.