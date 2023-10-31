Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), a diversified agri business company, has tied up with Japanese firm Nissan Chemical Corporation to launch an advanced pest control product Rashinban for chilli farmers.

“With the patent chemistry discovered and developed by the Japanese company, Rashinban is being launched first time globally to protect the chilli crop during the flowering stage,” a top GAVL executive said.

Indian chilli growers, who account for 36 per cent of the total global production, face the challenge of pests and diseases. “About 80 per cent of the chilli crop gets damaged at the nascent stage because of pests (thrips, leps, hoppers and mites),” he said.

“There are as many as 51 species of pests, and two species of mites and caterpillars, forcing the farmers to use up to 45 different pesticides,” he said.

“The new product, Rashinban, provides quick knockdown of a wide range of pests in chilli in a single shot during the flowering stage,” Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, GAVL, said.

“Our new product, Rashinban, is recommended specifically for the active flowering stage of chilli plants to provide holistic efficacy. Along with the already existing products, Hanabi and Gracia, the addition of Rashinban in the portfolio will enable us to serve the entire value chain of chilli crop,” he said on Tuesday after the product launch.