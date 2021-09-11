Government cuts import duty on palm, soyabean and sunflower oils

In order to arrest price rise in edible oils, the Finance Ministry cut import duty on palm, sunflower and soyabean oils.

With effect from Saturday, September 11, import duty along with cesses on crude palm oil (CPO) will be 24.75 per cent against 30.25 per cent. On RBD (refined, bleached, and deodorized) palm oil, it will come down to 35.75 per cent from 41.25 per cent. For crude degummed soybean oil, the new rate will be 24.75 per cent against 30.25 per cent and on refined soybean oil, the rate has been lowered to 35.75 per cent from 41.25 per cent. Duty has also been lowered in crude sunflower oil to 24.75 per cent from 30.25 per cent.

Also see: Centre raises rate of transport, marketing assistance for agri exporters

According to BV Mehta, Executive Director, Solvent Extractor Association of India, it looks like the sunset clause has been dropped so there will be no auto revision with effect from October 1.

“The current domestic bullishness in edible oils is spearheaded by low arrival of mustard seed. In Friday’s meeting with the Food Secretary we suggested a reduction of import duty on rapeseed oil in line with soya and sunflower oil, or even little lower as it will have desired salutary effect on runaway mustard oil prices. This will also go a long way in cooling all edible oil prices as internationally edible oil prices have started showing some weakness,” he said.

Other directives

On Friday, the Centre asked States to direct retailers to prominently display the prices of all edible oil brands for the benefit of consumers and to also take action against hoarding at the level of wholesalers, millers and refiners.

After a meeting with States’ representatives and industry stakeholders, Union Food Secretary Sudhansu Pandey also imposed a stock limit on traders as well as the possibility of fixing MRPs for edible oils as he emphasised that market forces will determine rates in a good competitive environment.

Rising prices

In the last few months, the Centre has cut import duty on various edible oils and asked states to take details of stock of edible oils and oilseeds from wholesalers, millers, refiners and stockists. It has also announced a ₹11,040 crore-palm oil mission. In the last one year, retail edible oil prices in the country have increased in the range of 41 to 50 per cent.

Pandey said the recent government measures, the expected arrival of good kharif soyabean crop by the end of this month, and declining global price trends in soyabean oil and palm oil should help cool down domestic prices.

The Kharif soyabean crop of the 2021-22 crop year (July-June) is expected to be 5-10 per cent higher than the same period a year ago. It is also expected that rabi (winter) crop acreage under oilseeds will be higher as the government has increased the minimum support price which should encourage farmers to grow oilseeds, Pandey added.