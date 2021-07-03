Govt clamps stock limits on pulses till October 31

In an effort to crackdown on soaring pulses prices, the Government on Friday imposed stock limits on wholesalers, retailers, millers and importers with immediate effect under the Removal of Licensing Requirements, Stock Limits and Movement Restrictions on Specified Foodstuffs (Amendment) Order, 2021, an official statement said.

Cap for millers, importers

Under this order, there will be stock limits for all pulses except moong till October 31 this year for all States/UTs. While the stock limited for five tonnes for retailers.

For millers, it will be production during last three months or 25 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher.

For importers, the stock limit will be the same as that of wholesalers for stocks held/imported prior to May 15 this year 2021 and for stocks imported after May 15 stock limit applicable to wholesalers will apply after 45 days from date of customs clearance.

If the stocks of entities exceed the prescribed limits, they have to be declared on online portal of Department of Consumer Affairs and have to be brought within the prescribed limit within 30 days of the notification of this order, the statement said.

The latest measures is part of various measures to rein in inflation. On May 15, the Centre removed the quantitiative restrictions on import of pulses, including lentils. The measures will be valid till October 31.