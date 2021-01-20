Govt empanels Dvara Trust as a cluster-based business organisation to form FPOs

The Small Farmers’ Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare, Government of India has empanelled Dvara Trust as a Cluster-Based Business Organisation (CBBO) to form nine Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) as part of the central sector scheme.

As a result of this empanelment, Dvara Trust’s agfintech strategic business unit (SBU), Dvara E-Registry, will create five FPOs in Maharashtra and four in Rajasthan. The e-Registry is based at Hyderabad and wors towards building a digital platform that enables all stakeholders in the agri-value chain. Its initiative has so far reached over 55,000 farmers from over 362 villages across 19 districts in 8 States, a statement issued by the registry said.

Samir Shah - Executive Vice-Chair, Group President & Managing Trustee, Dvara Trusteeship Pvt. Ltd said in the statement that the Dvara E-Registry SBU has been working with farmers and FPOs to build a unique and differentiated way to connect small and marginal farmers and FPOs to the formal financial sector. While considering the historic agri-reforms, we highlighted the importance of FPOs in strengthening the weakest link in this system- dispersed farmers across fragmented landholdings and a further segmented market.

Davra's role will be to identify clusters, mobilise farmers, conduct training sessions, register farmer producer companies, ensure compliance, brokering global market connectivity and facilitate the establishment of necessary common pool production, marketing and processing infrastructure facility, Shah added.