Govt keeps Bt cotton price unchanged at ₹730 per packet for 2020-21; scraps royalty fee to Bayer

Extremely difficult to predict Covid-19 impact, says Skoda-VW India chief
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
The Centre has kept the maximum sale price of genetically modified (GM) Bt cotton seeds unchanged at ₹730 per packet for the next fiscal but scrapped the royalty to US-based technology provider Monsanto, now controlled by global agri major Bayer. Bayer, which in June 2018 completed the USD 63-billion deal to acquire Monsanto, has expressed disappointment over doing away with trait value or royalty altogether.
According to a government notification, the maximum sale price for Bollgard-II (BG-II) cotton seed for 2020-21 has been fixed at ₹730 per packet of 450 gm. The seed value is ₹730 and trait value zero.
The rate for the current fiscal is ₹730 per packet, including ₹20 as trait value, which goes to the Bayer group.
The maximum sale price of BG-I version of Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) cotton hybrid has also been kept unchanged at ₹635, with no trait value.
Under the Cotton Seed Price (Control) Order, 2015, the government has been fixing a maximum sale price for Bt cotton every year considering the seed value, recurring royalty (trait value), trade margins and others.
Earlier this month, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had informed Parliament that the Centre was considering writing off trait value charged from farmers for Bollgard-II variety of Bt cotton to ensure the seeds are available to farmers at affordable prices.
When contacted, Bayer spokesperson said: “While it is disappointing to see the full elimination of trait fees, we will in collaboration with other technology providers continue to highlight the need to maintain a reasonable level of trait fees.”
The royalty fee is essential to support stewardship, maintaining longevity and at the same time investing in future technologies, the spokesperson added.
“Bayer shares the government’s objective of ensuring India’s farmers continue to benefit from high-quality cotton seeds and technologies. For 18 years, Bollgard cotton technologies have helped local farmers produce cotton sustainably and boost their livelihoods,” the company spokesperson said.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Tomar had also said that the government’s research body ICAR believes that the technology is still effective against American bollworm and spotted bollworm. However, industry body NSAI mentioned that BG-II has become ineffective against pink bollworm.
Farmers are cultivating Bt cotton in more than 87 per cent of the cotton area.
Bt cotton is the only GM crop allowed for commercial cultivation in the country.
Mahyco Monsanto Biotech Ltd (MMBL), a Monsanto group firm, had sub-licensed Bt technology to various seed companies in India.
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
How CEOS, CFOs and CHROs manage the Covid-19 crisis will reflect on performance during recovery
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
It is vital to know where all you need to be penny-pinching without feeling sheepish, and where all you can be ...
The measures range from extended grace periods to expedited claims settlement
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...