Govt procures paddy worth ₹92,121 crore so far under MSP

Paddy procurement has increased 25 per cent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 487.92 lakh tonnes (lt), valued at ₹92,121 crore, an official statement said.

The kharif marketing season (KMS) starts from October.

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state agencies have purchased 487.92 lt of paddy till December 31 as against 390.56 lt in the corresponding period of the previous year.

“About 62.28 lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of ₹92,120.85 crore,” the statement added.