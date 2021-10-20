Goyal discusses need for a balanced multilateral pact in farm, fisheries with WTO DG

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met WTO DG Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in New Delhi on Wednesday and discussed ways to attain a balanced outcome at the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference beginning next month, keeping in mind the sensitivities of developing countries in the areas of fishing subsidies and agriculture.

“The WTO DG wanted to meet Minister Goyal both to thank him for India’s support for her during the DG selection process and also to take into account the country’s views on key areas for the WTO MC 12. In their meeting on Wednesday evening, the Minister articulated the existing concerns that India has at the WTO and how it thinks the playing field could be balanced for the developing countries at the MC 12,” an official told BusinessLine.

During the meeting, the Minister also talked about India’s growing digital economy, the National Health Authority and its achievements and the Government e-Marketing (GeM) platform.

Iweala is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meet other Ministers, industry representatives including those into medical goods and vaccines and members of self-help groups during her stay in India this week.

In the two key areas of curbing harmful fisheries subsidies and disciplining farm subsidies, India is seeking not only carveouts for itself and other developing countries to protect the interest of vulnerable sections of population, but it is also proposing disciplines to check the burgeoning subsidies of rich nations, the official said.

For instance, in the ongoing fisheries negotiations, India has said that the present draft text was biased and could not form the basis of negotiations. “India has said that its proposal suggesting that India and other developing countries should be given a 25 years horizon to continue their subsidy programmes for their marginal fishers to help them grow in stature, needed to be part of the negotiating text. However, rich countries engaging in deep sea fishing using highly mechanised ships must do away with their subsidies,” the official said.

Similarly, in the area of agriculture, India has called for the dismantling of high subsidy entitlements of several rich members due to which their farmers were allowed to be given subsidies as high as $40,000 per capita, while for a country like India, the subsidy that was allowed added up to just about $400 per capita, the source said.

India also wants priority to be given to finding a permanent solution for public stockholding that would allow it to provide MSP support to farmers without worrying about ceiling limits.