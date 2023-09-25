Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday exhorted stakeholders in the coffee sector to continue innovating and leveraging technology to connect farmers to consumers, while popularising sustainable practices to protect the environment.

Addressing the inaugural of the World Coffee Conference (WCC 2023) in Bengaluru, Goyal said the country’s coffee sector holds immense potential with exports topping a billion dollars. Stating that a lot of work needs to be taken up in terms of expanding into other parts of the country, Goyal asked the Coffee Board to take coffees to new areas.

Being held for the first time in an Asian coffee-producing country, the fifth World Coffee Conference (WCC 2023) is organised by the International Coffee Organisation in collaboration with the Coffee Board of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of Karnataka and the coffee industry.

Innovation, the way forward

Goyal said the way forward for the coffee industry is to continue innovating from farm-to-cup and factory-to-foreign land and stressed the need to adhere to high quality standards in production. The Commerce Minister called upon the industry to enhance collaboration and co-operation with research institutes and global bodies to make the coffee business sustainable.

Goyal said the seven coffee beans brought into the country by saint Baba Budan from Yemen about 300 years ago have created a revolution and that Karnataka accounts for 70 per cent of the production.

ICO Executive Director Vanusia Nogueira invited more women to be part of the coffee sector, which can help both producers and consumers.

Coffee Board secretary and CEO KG Jagadeesha said the WCC2023 was a big gathering for the coffee stakeholders. Over 2,500 delegates, 130 speakers from over 80 countries are participating in the event, where over 200 companies are showcasing their products.

Event’s theme

“Sustainability through circular economy and regenerative agriculture,” is the theme of the event, which will also showcase a diverse array of products and innovations taking place in the industry. Goyal said the theme of the event resonates with the recently held G20 summit to prepare for a sustainable world.

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestle India, said the company sources sustainably grown coffees from 4,900 growers in about 250 villages from Kodagu and Wayanad.

Key participants at the event include ICO member country representatives, coffee growers, roasters, curers, cafe owners, policymakers, start-ups and HORECA representatives among others. The event will feature engaging sessions, coffee tastings, competitions, panel discussions, and an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge coffee products and services.

