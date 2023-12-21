Agritech firm Gram Unnati (Four Leaf Clover Agro Pvt Ltd), an integrated agri solutions company has entered into a strategic partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a major transformative initiative aimed at diversifying crop cultivation.

The project was unveiled in Lucknow under the Chairmanship of Manoj Kumar Singh, Agriculture Production Commissioner / Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, and in the presence of KV Raju, Economic Advisor to the UP Chief Minister.

The project, also supported by IFC’s India Agtech Advisory Project (IAAP), aims to shift 100,000 acres from summer paddy to spring maize across six districts in western UP — Amroha, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Rampur, and Sambhal. Spanning a timeline of three to five years its overarching goal is to elevate farmer incomes and preserve vital natural resources, Gram Unnati said in a statement.

Main objectives

Manoj Kumar Singh said, “This initiative marks a significant milestone in agricultural sustainability and socio-economic development in Western Uttar Pradesh. We are extremely delighted to have Gram Unnati as a valuable partner for a critical project that will lay the groundwork for a transformative journey toward sustainable agriculture. This project will showcase the potential for socio-economic progress through innovative crop diversification and will reap financial benefits for a number of farmers in these six districts of Uttar Pradesh.”

The primary objectives are to significantly enhance farmer incomes by 15 per cent to 25 per cent and to conserve crucial natural resources, including reducing water usage for irrigation by an impressive 60-80 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Aneesh Jain, CEO & Founder, Gram Unnati, said: “We are greatly honoured today to see the fruits of months of effort of fostering collaboration among a wide range of stakeholders come to life. Our commitment is to cultivate synergies among stakeholders, crafting a model that not only bolsters farmer prosperity but also champions environmental preservation. Facilitating partnerships between the government, maize processors, input suppliers, and other essential actors in the agricultural ecosystem is crucial for the project’s success.”