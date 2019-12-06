Green pepper demand revive Kochi market

Export demand for green pepper seem to have revived the pepper market in Kochi on Friday.

There were reports from primary market dealers that farmers are now focussing on green pepper plucking, which is being priced at Rs.100-105 per kg. Majority of the consignments are finding markets in Germany which is mainly used for making pickles and for other industrial needs.

Traders pointed out that green pepper production during this season was late due to climate vagaries. Normally, the production happens in September and this time, it would even delay the main harvest season.

Meanwhile, the farmers mood to liquidate their old crop stock has resulted in more black pepper arrivals to Kochi as the quantity traded was 28 tonnes. Kishore Shamji of Kisor Spices said that the next crop season is appearing to be good, forcing farmers to sell their old stock.

The average price realised was Rs.333 per kg for un-garbled varieties and the main parties for today's trade was inter-state dealers, who have commitments to end users. However, the market is still getting imported pepper under SAFTA and ISFTA even at MIP of Rs.500 per kg. This is a demand time, but consuming markets still getting imported and smuggled pepper from Nepal border, he said.

The prices remain unchanged at Kochi.

IPSTA Cochin Pepper rate: un-garbled Rs.333; MG1 garbled Rs.353; New pepper – Rs.318.

According to trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets, pepper December futures is showing some recovery on daily chart. The December futures remain unchanged at Rs.338.60 on Thursday.

e.o.m.