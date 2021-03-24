Growing demand in India reason for low global share in organic food trade

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Growing demand for organic food products in the domestic market and stringent norms by the importing countries are the main reasons for India’s low share in global trade of organic food.
In a written reply on the trade of organic food items, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday that while the export of organic products from India has been increasing, India’s share in global trade of organic food is still very low.
The country exported 6.38 lakh tonnes (lt) of organic food products valued at ₹4,685.90 crore in 2019-20 against 6.14 lt valued at ₹5,150.76 crore in 2018-19. India had exported 4.58 lt (₹3,453.32 crore) of organic food products in 2017-18.
On the reasons for this trend, he said the certified organic production in India is still quite low, and the bulk of the production is being consumed in India as the domestic demand for organic products is increasing.
Puri said the conditions for import of organic products are quite stringent in the major importing countries and imports are generally allowed only under bilateral equivalence agreements.
Referring to the report published by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture and the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM) -- ‘The World of Organic Agriculture Statistics and Emerging Trends 2020’, the Minister said India’s share in world organic exports is less than 1 per cent.
In a separate question on the export of rice to Bangladesh, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, said the reduction of import duty on rice by Bangladesh is likely to result in higher imports by that country. India’s export of non-basmati rice to Bangladesh increased to 1.47 lt during April-January of 2020-21 against 0.12 lt in the corresponding period of 2019-20, he said.
According to the reply, India’s export of non-basmati rice to Bangladesh stood at 20.37 lt in 2017-18 and 5.29 lt in 2018-19.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...