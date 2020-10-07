Gujarat begins procuring pulses, soyabean, paddy

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced procurement of kharif crops such as paddy, maize, millet, moong, urad and soyabean at the MSP rates. The procurement of paddy, maize and millet will happen between October 16 and December 31, whereas that for moong, urad and soybean will take place between November 2 and January 30, the State Cabinet said.

The Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation will be the nodal agency in coordination with NAFED. Online registration will continue till October 29 for paddy, maize and millet. Procurement will continue till December 31.

The State government has set up 92 procurement centres for paddy, 61 for maize, 57 for millet, 71 for moong, 80 for urad and 60 centres for soyabean.So far 2.8 lakh farmers have registered for groundnut procurement, which will begin from October 20. The State government has proposed to procure about 13.66 lakh tonnes of groundnut.