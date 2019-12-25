Gujarat begins relief payments to farmers hit with unseasonal rains

The Gujarat government on Wednesday commenced the payments of relief fund to the farmers affected with the unseasonal rains during October and November.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani commenced the payment of the relief package to about 26 lakh farmers, who have registered themselves on the online portal created for the relief assistance.

About a month ago, the Chief Minister had announced a massive relief package of Rs 3,795 crore for the farmers facing crop damage due to unseasonal rains in the parts of the State. The scheme is aimed at benefiting about 56.36 farmers from 18,369 villages in the State. However, only half of the farmers have still not registered themselves for the relief assistance.

"The State government is standing shoulder to shoulder in this challenging times for our farmers. We have ensured that the entire relief amount is paid to the farmers directly in their bank account without any slippages at the middlemen. As many as 26 lakh farmers have registered for the assistance under this biggest relief package since the formation of the State," said Rupani at a public gathering to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpaye in Vadodara on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also assured the farmers of the State that if due to bumper crop, the prices go below market rates, then the government will procure the farm produces at the decided Minimum Support Price (MSP) rates.

Acknowledging the prevailing issue of locust attack in the Northern parts of the State, Rupani stated that the State administration is aware of it and extending all support to the farmers to combat the situation.