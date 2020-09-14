Gujarat govt advances groundnut procurement

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Following farmers’ demand, the Gujarat government on Monday decided to advance the groundnut procurement process in the State beginning from October 21 instead of the earlier announced November 19.
State Agriculture Minister RC Faldu informed that after representations from farmer leaders to advance the procurement process, the State government decided to commence registrations from October 1 and begin MSP purchases from October 21.
The procurement process will continue for 90 days, during which National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (Nafed) will conduct MSP operations through the nodal agencies.
The Gujarat State Civil Supplies Corporation has been appointed as the nodal agency to conduct groundnut procurement from farmers at the MSP of ₹5,275 per quintal.
Pradip Sojitra, former chairman of Amreli Marketyard,told BusinessLine, “There has been a lot of damage to the crop in most of the groundnut sowing region. In this situation, there is very less likelihood that farmers will sell at MSP as the prices are going to go up because of the large-scale damage to the crop.”
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
Hedging with futures effectively locks the price of a commodity
Unlike gold, investment avenues for silver in India are limited
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...