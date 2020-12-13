Gujarat to survey crop loss due to rains; compensate farmers

Have we failed the HIV vulnerable communities?
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced that the State government will consider giving a relief assistance to the farmers for crop damages following a recent bout of unseasonal rains.
At an event held in Bharuch district on Saturday, Rupani informed that the government will conduct a survey to assess the crop damages based on which the farmers will be provided relief assistance.
Gujarat’s important rabi crops includes wheat, cumin, gram, coriander, vegetables and mustard. As per the State Agriculture Department data, as on December 7, total rabi sowing is reported at 34.34 lakh ha — which is about 50 per cent more than last year’s 22.94 lakh ha. Saurashtra’s main winter crops include cumin, onion, chana. In Junagarh district, horticulture farmers expressed concerns about the pest infestation in mango trees.
This year, gram cultivation has reported 207 per cent rise at 7.07 lakh ha, over last year’s 2.29 lakh ha. Saurashtra is the main producer of gram with Junagadh, Jamnagar and Rajkot districts having top sowing areas, which were affected with the unseasonal rains.
Coriander cultivation is reported at 1.15 lakh ha, which is about 146 per cent more than 47,027 ha reported last year. Saurashtra is the main coriander producing region with 1.13 lakh ha of the spice area in the region.
Cumin seed cultivation is reported at 3.81 lakh ha (2.77 lakh ha). North Gujarat and Saurashtra are key cumin seed growing regions in the State.
Last year in November, the Gujarat government had announced a relief package of ₹3,795 crore for the farmers facing crop damages due to unseasonal rains in October and November 2019. The move was aimed at benefiting about 56.36 farmers from 18,369 villages in the State.
AIDS has fallen out of the political radar for almost a decade now, with too little focus on the prevention of ...
Raman Mittal(Co-founder & CMO, TO THE NEW)
A scheme to make air travel affordable to Indians in every corner of the country has not spread its wings ...
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath on Soorarai Pottru, the Amazon Prime film based on his autobiography, ...
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
Unsteady financials and stiff competition from much larger players don’t inspire confidence
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
A employee, working remotely since lockdown, can’t unsee the private lives of her colleagues on video calls
“It’s time!” says Muriel, as I get into her car. We’re both wearing masks. “For what?” I ask. “Aren’t we going ...
An ode to a friend who kept relationships and magic alive
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...