Haryana CM agrees to take up restrictions on mill operations with Centre

Rice processors and exporters in the National Capital Region (NCR), who have sought immediate revocation of the Centre’s decision to restrict plant operations, have received support from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who sympathised with the demand and agreed to take it up with the Centre.

The decision, likely to affect 440 rice processing units in NCR, may delay Basmati export shipments and slow down purchase of crops from farmers, industry experts said.

Millers in Haryana on Saturday met Khattar and apprised him of the issue including possible job losses if mills are closed for two shifts, sources said. Since the matter pertains to the Centre and it also before the Supreme Court, Khattar did not comment on the issue and assured millers that he would take it up with appropriate authorities.