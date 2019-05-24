Quality lends colour to turmeric

Spot turmeric prices increased at the markets in Erode as quality arrivals started coming in. Krishnamurthy, a trader, said 3,800 bags arrived and stockists and traders purchased good number of turmeric bags at a higher price. On an average, 75 per cent of the arrivals were sold. Finger turmeric was up ₹700 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee, ₹300 at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society and ₹100 at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,999-7,777 a quintal; root variety was sold at ₹5,100-7,114. Of the arrival of 1,494 bags, the buyers purchased 972 bags.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,600-7,819 a quintal. The root variety fetched ₹5,990-7,169. All the 778 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,399-7,679 a quintal; the root variety was sold at ₹6,099-7,191. Of the 910 bags on offer, 898 were traded.