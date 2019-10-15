Heavy rain forecast for Karnataka, Kerala, TN today

Heavy rainfall has been forecast for today (Tuesday) at isolated places over the familiar terrain of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the countdown for the 2019 North-East monsoon progressed.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, trademark features of the transitional weather from South-West to North-East monsoon, are warned over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, and the North-Eastern States.

Violent weather

Over Peninsular India and the South Peninsula, the extreme weather activity will be manifest over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with the North-East monsoon almost on the door.

Exactly similar weather conditions marked by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are forecast to continue over these regions for another day tomorrow (Wednesday), the eve of the likely onset window for the North-East monsoon.

Giving the latest update, India Met Department (IMD) said that the South-West monsoon has further withdrawn from remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra over West and Peninsular India.

Towards the South and East, seasonal rains have exited Marathwada, Vidarbha, some parts of South India, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, entire Jharkhand, Bihar, hills of Bengal, Sikkim, parts of Gangetic West Bengal, and entire North-East India.

This has made for a swift and decisive withdrawal after the process began only on October 9, the most delayed since 1961, that has so far covered entire North-West India and North-East India, most of Central India and parts of East India and the South Peninsula.

The withdrawal line passes through Diamond Harbour, Bangriposhi (Odisha), Sundargarh, Dhamtari, Ramagundam, Nanded and Alibagh across the states of Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Right conditions

The IMD assessed that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of the South-West monsoon from some more parts most parts of East and Central India, some more parts of South and West India during the next two days.

Reversal of surface and low-level winds from westerly (South-West monsoon) to easterly (North-East monsoon) has sustained over the south-eastern parts of peninsular India (mainly Tamil Nadu) during the past three days.

The easterly wind regime is likely to strengthen during the next few days, leading to the gradual withdrawal of South-West monsoon from the entire landscape arrival of the North-East monsoon over Peninsular India by Thursday.

An extended outlook from October 20 to 22 (Sunday to Tuesday) said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over South Peninsular India even as parts of the region would receive isolated heavy falls.

Meanwhile, the US National Centres for Environmental Prediction has said that the next fortnight ending October 30 would see rains spread out over the Interior Peninsula as well along both the West Coast and the East Coast.

The IMD too agrees, indicating the possibility of low-pressure area developing from a buzz off the Kerala coast, gradually intensifying into being well-marked or even a depression travelling North-North-East towards the Konkan-Gujarat coast by October 22.