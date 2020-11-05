Today’s weather | Heavy rain forecast for South Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Heavy rain with thundershower has been forecast at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, mainly in the districts of Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi districts as well as over neighbouring Kerala today (Thursday).
This follows the fairly widespread to widespread rain recorded over the larger South Peninsula on Wednesday as the North-East monsoon pulled itself together for a renewed spell of moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers over the region, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The Chennai office of the IMD (Regional Meteorological Centre) said that the sky may remain generally cloudy on Thursday with light to moderate rain lashing some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 25 deg Celsius, respectively.
The weather is primarily being dictated by a persisting cyclonic circulation over the South-West Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka. On Thursday morning, a trough (narrow corridor of low pressure) from South-East Arabian Sea links to the Karnataka coast across Lakshadweep area was formed.
The medium-to-short-term outlook of the IMD suggests the possibility of a mostly steady stream of moisture and rain being maintained from the South China Sea and Indochina (especially Myanmar) across the Bay of Bengal towards the Tamil Nadu coast for the next week or so.
For instance, satellite pictures on Thursday morning showed tropical storm Goni (remnant of super typhoon Goni) bracing to hit Vietnam and, though weakening, guiding itself into Cambodia and the Gulf of Thailand before likely entering the Bay of Bengal sooner than later.
Meanwhile, IMD, Chennai, said that Wednesday saw varying amounts of rainfall being dropped at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, South interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana; while light rain occurred over Puducherry and Karaikal.
Among the significant rainfall amounts recorded (in cm) are: Mettupalayam-7; Thiruchuzhi, Tiruppur and Coonoor - 5 each; Rajapalayam-4; Srivilliputhur, Geddi and Anandhapuram-3 each; and Sulur, Burliar Kinnakorai- 2 each (all Tamil Nadu); as also Koyyalagudem- 5; Pullampeta-3; Bhimadole and Piduguralla and Venkatagiri-2 each (all Andhra Pradesh).
The weather bloggers in Chennai sized up the emerging situation as follows:
https://twitter.com/ChennaiRains/status/1324157367391416320?s=20
ChennaiRains (COMK) on Twitter
"Active Monsoon Conditions in TN as #NEM2020 could see first fairly widespread day of #Rains over #TamilNadu with interior places in line for intense #thunderstorms in a few places. #Chennai likely to see sharp spell of showers during morning hours #COMK https://t.co/5o3AfoushC"
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/ChennaiRains/status/1324125246635454476?s=20
https://twitter.com/jhrishi2/status/1324035107431321602?s=20
"Increase in rainfall expected over entire coastal #TamilNadu including #Chennai next 48-72 hrs with most of the intense rainfall activity happening late night/early morning hours associated by a weak CC in SW #BOB strengthening the moist easterly flow. #Chennairains #NEM2020"
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/Balasub17254300/status/1323830964997419008?s=20
"Blinding spells in T nagar @ChennaiRains @praddy06 @JW_Chennai @RainStorm_TN https://t.co/83pisiBQsI"
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/RainStorm_TN/status/1323492519993225216?s=20
Rainstorm - வானிலை பதிவுகள் on Twitter
"Next 4days pattern: Easterly rains #NEM2020 coastal TN #Chennai - #Delta - #Ramnad #Tuti stretch will start seeing rains during post midnight or from early morning. SURE KTCC IN FOR GOOD RAINS. Later in noon to Night, interior Tamilnadu will get Rains/Thunderstorms."
twitter.com
