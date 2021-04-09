Hester Biosciences awaits govt nod for LSD vaccine for cattle

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
A final government nod is awaited to commercially roll out a vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle and buffalo.
Animal healthcare major Hester Biosciences Limited, the only company in India to have a vaccine for LSD, has already completed trials.
The disease, caused by pox virus and believed to be spreading by blood feeding insects, was reported first reported in 2019 in Odisha and spread to 12 States across India.
“The vaccine is ready. We’ve completed our trials. Right now, our application is under process with the Government of India and we are waiting for the no-objection certification from them. The vaccine is the same as that for the Uttar Kashi strain of pox virus,” Rajiv Gandhi, MD, told BusinessLine.
The vaccine for LSD was originally registered as goat pox vaccine with Uttar Kashi strain. “Incidentally, the same strain is found to be working in cattle and responsible for LSD. The dosages are little different for cattle,” said Gandhi.
He added that since the vaccine was used for goat pox under its label, the company would require an approval to repurpose it for LSD.
Apex dairy body National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) had last year expressed concerns about escalation of cost of maintenance for cattle, while it had ruled out any potential significant impact on dairy production.
LSD is characterised by chronic debility in affected animals, reduced milk production, poor growth, infertility and abortion. Originated in Africa, LSD is declared as an endemic in most African, West Asian countries and in India, besides some other Asian nations. The disease, currently, has no treatment, hence prevention by vaccination is the only effective means to control the spread.
The most common symptom is inflammation of the skin, enlarged lymph nodes among others.
Last year, Centre had issued advisory for prevention of LSD and banned the movement of animals from infected areas.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...