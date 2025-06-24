TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of TVS group has acquired a 7.18-acre land parcel in Rayasandra, Bengaluru, with a Gross Development Value (GDV) of over ₹700 crore.

This is the group’s seventh land deal in Bengaluru which has delivered 5.4 million sq ft of residential developments in Chennai and has 8.9 million sq ft of under development projects.

“The company is in plans to increasing its presence in Bangalore with this strategic acquisition in Rayasandra,” said Sriram Iyer, Director & CEO of TVS Emerald, adding, “This site presents an excellent opportunity to develop a premium residential development with its location within an residential micro-market in Bangalore.”

Earlier in February 2025, the company had acquired 10-acre land parcel in Sathnur, Bengaluru which has a development potential of 1.4 mn sq ft land in revenue potential of ₹1,600 crore. Prior to this, it acquired two land parcels in Chennai (a 12-acre parcel on Radial Road and a 4.8-acre parcel in Padur) and a four-acre parcel in Thanisandra, Bengaluru.

