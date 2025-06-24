+ 845.41
Danish company Novo Nordisk has launched Wegovy for weight loss, in India on Tuesday.
The injectable product, called the “skinny jab” by some, contains semaglutide - the active ingredient present in diabetes product Ozempic, as well. Both products became popular globally, as celebrities took the product for weight loss.
The delivery device is a 4-dose pen that comes at a price of ₹17,345 for a month for lower strengths (starting 0.25 mg), going up to ₹26,050 for higher strength of 2.4 mg.
A key patent on Semaglutide expires in some markets, early 2026. In India, several generics wait in the wings, to bring in their product, even as Novo has an ongoing patent infringement suit with local companies Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and OnceSource on the product.
About three months ago, Eli Lilly launched its Mounjaro in India. This is a once-a-week, prescription-based injectable that reduces food intake and body weight, besides decreasing fat mass by regulating appetite.
Published on June 24, 2025
