Two key tunnels aimed at providing year-round connectivity to remote areas in Jammu and Kashmir have been cleared as part of infrastructure projects worth ₹10,637 crore approved by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. These tunnels are expected to end the seasonal isolation of several areas that remain cut-off during harsh winters, marking a significant boost to the Union Territory’s road transport network.

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday gave approval to 19 mega road and tunnel projects with length of 296 km.

Major projects sanctioned include the construction of the Pir Ki Gali tunnel on NH-701A at a cost of ₹3,830 crore and the Sadhana tunnel on NH-701, estimated at ₹3,330 crore.

Other approved works include the construction of the Zaznar-Shopian section of NH-701A (₹852 crore), the Trehgam-Chamkote section of NH-701 (₹966 crore), and a four-lane flyover from Lal Chowk to Parimpora in Srinagar (₹700 crore).

The ministry also cleared a four-lane flyover at Magam on the Narbal-Gulmarg section of NH-701A (₹445 crore), the Qazigund Bypass (₹95 crore), and a two-lane bridge over the Rambiara river in Shopian on NH-444 (₹71 crore), along with multiple road safety and connectivity improvement initiatives.

The tunnels

Both Pir Ki Gali and Sadhna Pass tunnels are of critical importance to provide year-round access to regions that remain cut off during winter months due to heavy snowfall.

The tunnel at Pir Ki Gali — a mountain pass located at an elevation of 11,450 feet along the heritage Mughal Road — will transform the route into a viable all-weather alternative to the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway. This will ease pressure on the existing corridor and improve connectivity between the two regions.

The 84-km long road connects Shopian district in the Kashmir Valley with the Rajouri and Poonch districts in the Jammu region.

The road remains shut for nearly six months due to heavy accumulation of snow at Pir Ki Gali, forcing commuters to take the longer Jammu–Srinagar route to travel between the Pir Panjal region and the Kashmir Valley.

Similarly, the Sadhna tunnel on the Kupwara- Karanah highway in North Kashmir will also do away with recurring disruptions and closures due to heavy snowfall at the Sadhna pass.

The area receives around 10 to 15 feet of snow, rendering it inaccessible for several months.

“The construction of the tunnel has been our long-standing demand. We have suffered greatly due to the unreliable, fair-weather connectivity,” said Riyaz Ahmad, a resident.

Political significance

After the Delimitation Commission remapped poll constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, it carved out a trans-Pir Panjal Lok Sabha constituency by merging parts of Poonch and Rajouri and Anantnag and Shopian.

The closure of the Mughal Road during winter months severely hampers connectivity within this newly formed constituency, making public outreach, administrative coordination, and electoral engagement challenging during the snowbound period.

Claiming credit

Following the approval of major tunnel and road projects in Jammu and Kashmir, political leaders from across the spectrum have begun claiming credit for the move.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the projects were the result of his government’s persistent efforts. “In a major achievement, my government has secured approval for ₹10,600 crore worth of road and tunnel projects from the Union Government. I am grateful to PM @narendramodi ji and Minister @MORTHIndia, @nitin_gadkari ji for their continued support as we steer J&K towards development and connectivity,” Abdullah posted on social media platform X.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also weighed in, crediting former Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for initiating the vision behind the Mughal Road tunnel. “It was the late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed Sahab who had the foresight to initiate the process. He not only visualised the tunnel but also ensured preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), which cost around ₹4 crore,” PDP leader Aijaz Ahmad Mir wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) said the project gained traction following Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid’s meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during the winter session of Parliament.

Published on June 24, 2025