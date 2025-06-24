+ 158.32
+ 72.45
-348.00
-2,097.00
-945.00
+ 158.32
+ 72.45
+ 72.45
-348.00
-348.00
-2,097.00
Zinc prices have been inching higher over the last few days. The Zinc Futures contract traded on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) touched a low of ₹250 per kg last week and has been moving up since then. It is currently trading at ₹254 per kg.
The price action over the last two weeks indicates that the MCX Zinc contract has formed a good base around ₹250. Also, the recent rise has taken price just above the key resistance level of ₹253. The region between ₹253 and ₹252 will now act as a good support zone. The presence of a trendline and the 21-Day Moving Average in this support zone makes it a strong one.
If the contract manages to sustain above ₹252, the bias will remain positive. In that case there are good chances to see a rise to ₹260 in the short term.
The level of ₹250 will continue to act as a strong support. The outlook will turn negative only if the contract breaks below this support. Such a break, though less likely now, can drag the MCX Zinc Futures contract down to ₹245-243 thereafter.
Traders can go long now at ₹254 and on dips at ₹253. Keep the stop-loss at ₹249. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹255 when the contract touches ₹257. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹257 when the price goes up to ₹259. Exit the long positions at ₹260.
Published on June 24, 2025
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.