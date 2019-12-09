High-level panel to monitor long-term irrigation fund use: FM

Tracking deals: Fireside leads ₹20 cr round in SARVA
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will look at setting up a high-level committee to monitor use of long-term irrigation fund.
The long-term irrigation fund was instituted under Nabard in 2016-17 under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchyee Yojana-Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme’ that envisages bringing 76 lakh hectares under irrigation through 99 identified projects.
“The funds which have been allotted and the projects which have benefited from it under the long term irrigation fund will be better served if there is a high-level committee to monitor it,” Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha.
Noting that she would come back to the House after forming a committee which can look into these projects, Sitharaman said the review can be done along with the states.
“The suggestion that a high-level committee should consider reviewing it is a very well-taken point... I will certainly look into forming a high-level committee for reviewing it,” she said during the Question Hour.
In a written reply, she said that as on March 31, 2019, cumulative loans sanctioned and disbursed, including towards both central and state share, were Rs 75,769.9 crore and Rs 34,248.73 crore, respectively, under the long term irrigation fund.
According to her, the same could be the case for many other projects under Nabard.
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Social enterprises may have to balance between improving the lives of people and earning returns
Avanti Learning trains them in maths and science so that they get into best colleges
Sangam Ventures provides seed and early-stage funding to start-ups in the cleantech sector
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
A safe bet for conservative investors, it is the cheapest among exchange-traded funds
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...