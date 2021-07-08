Higher arrivals, weak demand crush copra prices

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Prices of milling copra have plunged to ₹104 per kg in Kerala and ₹100 per kg in Tamil Nadu’s Kangeyam on subdued corporate buying during the pandemic times.
Trade sources said that the Kerala Government’s entity Kerafed and a leading Mumbai-based coconut oil manufacturer are the major agencies involved in copra procurement and the lower demand for coconut oil have forced them to reduce their copra intake from the market.
The sources said that these agencies are waiting for the prices to drop further, as a significant amount of copra is arriving in the markets with the start of harvest season in all the production centres.
Earlier, majority of the traders resorted to hoarding, citing logistical issues when prices surged. Now, the price drop has forced them to release the stocks, leading to huge arrivals in the market.
Ubais Ali, Executive Director of Mezhukkattil Mills, a leading player in the coconut oil industry, said that the domestic copra price is hovering below the international price ruling at $1,100 per tonne. Higher domestic consumption has curbed exports. If copra prices fall further, there is a possibility of a copra shortage as their exports could increase.
Thalath Mahmood, Director, Cochin Oil Merchants Association, said that the drop in copra prices has begun to reflect in rates of coconut oil, which have declined to ₹169 in Kerala and ₹148 in Tamil Nadu. He attributed the reasons to Covid which resulted in weak buying across the consumer segments. There has been a 50 per cent drop in domestic consumption of coconut oil mainly because of the closing down of catering units, restaurants, and lower purchasing power of people. “Onam festival season starts next month in Kerala that normally perks up coconut oil demand. But, this time, traders are keeping their fingers crossed on the revival of demand,” he said.
The price drop in other edible oils which is available at ₹130-150 range in the retail market has also hit the demand for coconut oil. The inclusion of coconut oil in the food kits supplied by the government through PDS has also affected local sales including that of affluent families who prefer coconut oil as their cooking medium irrespective of its prices, he added.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...