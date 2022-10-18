Homedale Estate– PD has fetched best price of ₹286 in CTC dust grades in sale 41 at Coonoor tea auctions.

The total leaf offerings in the auctions were 13.71,112 kg and 90.62 per cent was sold. In dust offerings, the total quantity offered was 5,72,271 and 89 per cent was sold.

CTC leaves

Global Tea Auctioneer said in CTC leaf sales, high-priced teas had less demand and sold lower by ₹3 to 4 and more at times with fair withdrawals. The better liquoring sorts were steady to dearer by ₹1 to 2 and more in line with quality.

The better medium sorts had fair demand and sold steady to dearer by ₹1 to 2. The mediums and plainer sorts witnessed fair demand and sold fully firm to dearer by ₹1 to 2 and more at times. Generally, a fair demand was noticed in overall CTC leaf sale.

Leaf orthodox

In leaf orthodox, the primary whole leaf grades were barely steady to occasionally dearer by ₹2 to 3 and more in line with quality. The brokens were easier by ₹3 to 4, occasionally some lots sold dearer by ₹2 to 3 in line with quality.

The high-priced and better liquoring sorts had less demand and sold easier by ₹4 to 5 and more at times with fair withdrawals. The better medium sorts were barely steady and lower by ₹1 to 2, occasionally some quality lots sold dearer by ₹2 to 3.