Homedale Estate RD fetches ₹314 per kg in Coonoor tea auction

Homedale Estate RD has realised the highest price of ₹314 per kg in CTC dust in sale 31 of the Coonoor tea auctions. The buyer was Shanthi Tea Company, Coimbatore.

Of the 15,07,822 kg on offer in the leaf category, 79 per cent was sold, while it was 85 per cent for the 4,70,511 kg dust grades.

Global tea auctioneers said the primary whole leaf grades witnessed a fair demand and sold steady to dearer by ₹2-3 in leaf orthodox. The brokens were dearer by ₹3-4 and more at times in line with the quality.

In the leaf CTC market, the high-priced and better liquoring sorts were barely steady and easier by ₹2-3. The better medium sorts were dearer by ₹2-3, while mediums and plainer were lower by ₹2-3.

In orthodox dust, the primary orthodox dust grades were steady to dearer by ₹3-4 in line with quality. In dust CTC, the high-priced and better liquoring sorts were lower by ₹2-3 and more at times. The better medium sorts were also lower by ₹1-2 and the same feature witnessed for mediums and plainer sorts.