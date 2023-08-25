Diversified agri-biz firm IB Group commissioned its new poultry feed plant and hatchery unit at Jagadishpur in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani inaugurated the IB Group’s new plant on Friday. Set up with an investment of ₹160 crore, the new feed and hatchery unit is spread across 12 acres and has capacity to produce 600 tonnes of poultry feed and three lakh broiler chicks per day, the company said in a statement.

With the inauguration of the new plant, the group which posted a turnover of ₹9,000 crore in FY23, now has five poultry feed plants having a total capacity to produce 5,800 tonnes of poultry feed per day. Besides, the group has 6 hatcheries, and a presence across 26 Indian States for its poultry, livestock feed, and edible oil businesses. IB Group is among the top 3 largest poultry players in Asia and a market leader in fish feed in India and edible oil in Central India.

“I would like to thank IB Group for setting up the largest poultry feed plant of Uttar Pradesh in Amethi, which is far from Chattisgarh. For the growth of the country’s GDP, it is imperative to strengthen the poultry industry. I am hopeful that with technical support to young and talented farmers here, the plant will make its own mark very soon,” Irani said inaugurating the new unit.

Bahadur Ali, founder IB Group said “IB Group is aligned with the Honourable Prime Minister’s prioritisation of development at grassroots level. We are privileged to set up the biggest poultry feed plant and hatchery unit of UP which has immense potential to generate local employment. The new plant will also benefit maize and soya-growing farmers of this region. My confidence in the growth of the poultry industry in UP has gone up manifold after interacting with the promising young farmers today. IB Group is committed to offer business opportunities and technology support to young and new poultry farmers in UP, thereby improving their livelihood and making Uttar Pradesh a developed and an Atmanirbhar state in the region.”

Established in 1985, IB Group is a diversified conglomerate with presence in hatcheries, broiler and layer breeding, genetic research and poultry diseases diagnostic, livestock feed (poultry, fish and shrimp), soya bean extract, edible oil and chicken processing. The company has a pan-India presence having a strong dealer network and has a total workforce of over 15,000 employees. The Group has ambitious growth plans and is targeting doubling the business by 2027.