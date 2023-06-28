The Board of International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), which represents more than 310 cooperative organisations from 107 countries, has unanimously decided to hold the ICA Global Board, General Assembly, and an International Conference in New Delhi in June 2024.

U S Awasthi, Managing Director, IFFCO proposed to host the prestigious meeting in India during an ongoing ICA Board Meet in Brussels and the ICA Board unanimously approved the same, IFFCO said in a statement.

The Grand International Cooperative event is aimed at leaders from ICA member cooperative organisations from all over the world to gather and exchange experiences, discuss new associations, and take important institutional decisions. The ICA General Assembly is a very important event for cooperative organisations, as it is a display of democracy & solidarity of the oganisations.

Awasthi said, “It is a proud moment for IFFCO and cooperative businesses in India to be hosting the ICA General Assembly & International Conference in India. A great achievement for all of us in the Indian cooperative sector. It will open up new opportunities in the cooperative sector where Indian cooperatives can associate and participate in global businesses.”

IFFCO is always committed towards the growth and development of farmers across the country and strengthening the Indian Cooperative Movement to the remotest level of the country. IFFCO has done India proud for last so many years at the International Cooperative Arena.

IFFCO is ranked No. 1 cooperative among the top 300 cooperatives in the world by ICA’s World Cooperative Monitor. Recently, IFFCO developed the world’s first nano fertiliser, IFFCO nano urea liquid, and IFFCO nano DAP liquid with an aim to reduce the use of chemical fertiliser and enhance crop productivity, a giant step towards sustainable agriculture.