ICAR’s project on pollinator gardens ready for rollout

The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research is likely to establish a pollinator garden in Punjab after the successful setting up of such a garden in Uttarakhand and is ready to roll out across the country if funded by the government.

This may help in conservation of wild species of honey bees. The first pollinator garden by AICRP has already been established at the Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Uttarakhand on 40 acres. Now, the Horticulture Department of Punjab has shown interest and in-principle has agreed to set up a pollinator garden on about 20 acres, sources said. Pollinator gardens and alternative artificial nesting sites help in the conservation of wild pollinators, who love the natural surroundings. As honey bees and other pollinators (pollinator diversity) help enhance yield in many agriculture and horticulture crops, different number of bee colonies per hectare has been prescribed by ICAR for optimum pollination.

Balraj Singh, coordinator of AICRP on “Honey Bee and Pollinator”, said that there are currently 25 AICRP centres in the country, which are actively involved in research in beekeeping and pollination. If States support with funding, more such gardens can be established, he said.

Stressing that pollination is necessary for many crops, particularly in seeds production, many species of bees help in this area and their conservation is vital.

At a recent national conference on Beekeeping, organised by the National Bee Board (NBB) in collaboration with cooperatives NAFED, TRIFED and NDDB, a senior agriculture ministry official said that the implementation of the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM) will be a huge step in achieving the ‘Sweet Revolution’ in the country.

Value addition

The scheme will not only address infrastructure gaps in the honey-making business but also will help marginal beekeepers to organise themselves for dealing with the adulteration in honey. The NBB has already launched the Madhukranti portal for traceability of honey and other beehive products such as bee pollen, bee wax, bee venom and propolis.

“To increase the income of beekeepers, it is advisable that along with the production of honey, other beehive products like royal jelly, bee pollen, bee wax, bee venom and propolis should also be produced,” said NBB’s Executive Director NK Patle.