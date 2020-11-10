ICRA sees SMP prices to be under pressure in H2 of current fiscal

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
In its latest report on the dairy industry, ratings agency ICRA Research has estimated Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) prices to remain under pressure owing to glut situation with ample availability and lower institutional demand.
ICRA noted that owing to higher milk procurement and lower sales during the Covid-19 lockdown, the organised sector produced more SMP products during the first half of fiscal 2021 due to its high shelf-life.
“Excess SMP inventory implies higher market surplus and forces producers to revise the procurement prices of milk from farmers. The current domestic SMP prices (October 2020) are approximately ₹170 per kg and are expected to remain in the range of ₹150-170 in second half of this fiscal on account of ample availability and lower demand,” ICRA said.
The ratings agency has maintained ‘negative’ outlook for the players purely into ice-cream business as Covid-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on even in the second half of the current fiscal.
Gaurav Jain, Vice-President, ICRA, stated that liquid milk sales is expected to grow at 4-5 per cent in fiscal 2020-21, while value-added dairy products sales will also sustain owing to higher home consumption during the lockdown period. Jain also stated that institutional sales for certain products such as cheese, which got impacted due to lockdown period in the first half, may recovery during second half of the fiscal as restaurants are being allowed.
“The only exception is ice-creams category which severely suffered a contraction in Q1 FY2021 owing to lockdown as it coincided with the peak summer sales season. There was also general averseness to consuming cold products during the pandemic,” Jain added.
Ice-cream segment (3-4 per cent of organised segment revenues) witnessed a much higher decline as peak summer season was washed off, the summer period generates 45-50 per cent of the turnover and 70-80 per cent of the yearly EBIDTA for these players.
ICRA maintained ‘Stable’ outlook for liquid milk & integrated milk products makers. But it flagged a possible stretched liquidity position for lower-rated dairy players and cooperatives mainly due to excess Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) inventory.
Notwithstanding Covid-19, the demand for milk (constituting ~55-60% of organised segment revenues) has been inelastic and is expected to grow by 3-5% volume-wise current fiscal.
Traditional value-added products like ghee (13-14 per cent of organised sector) will see muted volume growth due to lower institutional sales, also products like cheese (3-4 per cent of organised sector) will see a 10-15 per cent Y-o-Y decline, led by lower hotels, restaurants and cafes (HoReCa) sales during first half of this fiscal.
India is the largest producer and consumer of milk & milk products, accounting for 22 per cent of the total global output. Production in fiscal 2019-20 is estimated to be 192 million tonnes (mt) out of which 188 MT was consumed. ICRA expects the milk production to rise to 200-202 mt in fiscal 2020-21. The the growth through 2020-23 is likely to be CAGR of 5 per cent.
Given good monsoon conditions with no major instances of flooding that affects cattle feed availability and leads to disease outbreak, the volumes are expected to grow at 4-5 per cent in fiscal 2020-21.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Global jet fuel consumption remains severely affected by the uneven recovery in aviation.Globally, jet use has ...
The precious metal will likely test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...