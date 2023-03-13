The 49th edition of Indian Dairy Association’s (IDA) Dairy Industry Conference and Expo will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from March 16 to 18, 2023.

The conference will see engagement between dairy experts and professionals from India and overseas. It will also have dairy cooperatives, milk producers, government officials, scientists, policymakers and planners, academicians and other stakeholders deliberating on the future of dairy sector. The theme of the 49th edition is ‘India dairy to the world: Opportunities and Challenges’.

The Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, will inaugurate the conference and expo on March 16, while Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the Indian Dairy Summit to be held on March 18.

Union Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State’s Co-operation Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma, International Dairy Federation President Piercristiano Brazzale, and IDF Director General Caroline Emond besides Meenesh Shah, chairman of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will be among the guests at the inaugural ceremony.

RS Sodhi, President, Indian Dairy Association, said, “The Dairy Industry Conference is the biggest conference of the $10 billion Indian dairy industry. The conference will discuss how India can make the most of the immense opportunities and the challenges it needs to overcome. What makes the conference even more special is that it is taking place in Gujarat after a gap of 27 years.”

Commenting on the event, Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, said, “From humble beginnings to contributing almost one-fourth of the global milk production today, India’s journey has been phenomenal. We aim to become the dairy to the world but this can only be achieved through sustainability and ensuring dairying as a tool for nutrition to our customers and a source of livelihood for millions of dairy farmers.”

The conference will be a platform for dairy industry professionals to come together and discuss the global dairy trends, farm innovations, sustainability within the sector, climate change, nutrition, and health in India with the singular objective of making India a thriving hub of dairy innovations and solutions.

Latest tech

The latest technologies in milk production, storage, processing, and packaging solutions will also be on display during the three-day conference and exhibition. Awards will also be given in various categories to individuals and organisations for their contribution to the growth of the dairy industry.

Milk production in India was over 220 million tonnes in 2021-22. Milk production is expected to touch 628 million tonnes by 2047 due to increasing demand for dairy products driven by a growing population, higher purchasing power, and increased focus on nutrition.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit