₹1948 • HDFC Bank
1940192519601980Go short only below 1940. Keep the stop-loss at 1945
₹1585 • Infosys
1575155516001610Go short only below 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1580
₹415 • ITC
409407418421Go short now and at 417. Stop-loss can be kept at 419
₹251 • ONGC
249247254257Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading the stock
₹1456 • Reliance Ind.
1445143015651580Wait for dips. Go long at 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1440
₹790 • SBI
788780793800Go long only above 793. Stop-loss can be kept at 791
₹3393 • TCS
3360330034203450Go short on a rise at 3410. Stop-loss can be placed at 3430
24993 • Nifty 50 Futures
24950249002505025150Go long on a break above 25050. Keep the stop-loss at 24990
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on June 24, 2025