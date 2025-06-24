Day trading guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.

₹1948 • HDFC Bank S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1940 1925 1960 1980 Go short only below 1940. Keep the stop-loss at 1945 ₹1585 • Infosys S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1575 1555 1600 1610 Go short only below 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1580 ₹415 • ITC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 409 407 418 421 Go short now and at 417. Stop-loss can be kept at 419 ₹251 • ONGC S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 249 247 254 257 Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading the stock ₹1456 • Reliance Ind. S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1445 1430 1565 1580 Wait for dips. Go long at 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1440 ₹790 • SBI S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 788 780 793 800 Go long only above 793. Stop-loss can be kept at 791 ₹3393 • TCS S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 3360 3300 3420 3450 Go short on a rise at 3410. Stop-loss can be placed at 3430 24993 • Nifty 50 Futures S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 24950 24900 25050 25150 Go long on a break above 25050. Keep the stop-loss at 24990 S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2. Published on June 24, 2025 READ MORE