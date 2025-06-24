Day trading guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels. Do note that the recommendations are based on Technical Analysis and there is a risk of loss in trading.
| ₹1948 • HDFC Bank
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|1940
|1925
|1960
|1980
|Go short only below 1940. Keep the stop-loss at 1945
| ₹1585 • Infosys
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|1575
|1555
|1600
|1610
|Go short only below 1575. Keep the stop-loss at 1580
| ₹415 • ITC
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|409
|407
|418
|421
|Go short now and at 417. Stop-loss can be kept at 419
| ₹251 • ONGC
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|249
|247
|254
|257
|Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading the stock
| ₹1456 • Reliance Ind.
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|1445
|1430
|1565
|1580
|Wait for dips. Go long at 1450. Keep the stop-loss at 1440
| ₹790 • SBI
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|788
|780
|793
|800
|Go long only above 793. Stop-loss can be kept at 791
| ₹3393 • TCS
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|3360
|3300
|3420
|3450
|Go short on a rise at 3410. Stop-loss can be placed at 3430
|24993 • Nifty 50 Futures
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|24950
|24900
|25050
|25150
|Go long on a break above 25050. Keep the stop-loss at 24990
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on June 24, 2025
