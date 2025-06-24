The short-term outlook is bullish for Eicher Motors. Last week the stock surged 3.8 per cent. This rise has taken the share price well above a key resistance level of ₹5,420. It also indicates that the corrective fall has ended, and the broader uptrend has resumed. Support for the stock is now in the ₹5,450-5,400.

Intermediate dips are likely to find fresh buyers coming into the market. Eicher Motors share price can rise to ₹5,700 initially and then to ₹5,900 eventually in the coming weeks. Traders can buy Eicher Motors now at ₹5,553. Accumulate on dips at ₹5,480. Keep the stop-loss at ₹5,360. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹5,590 when the price goes up to ₹5,630. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹5,640 and ₹5,720 when the price touches ₹5,690 and ₹5,780, respectively. Exit the stock at ₹5,850.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on June 24, 2025

