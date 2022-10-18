IG Citrus, a sub-brand of one of India’s leading fresh fruit importers IG International, has joined hands with a leader Eurosemillas in plant and crop innovation to cultivate top-grade Tango mandarin variety in India.

The project would be carried out by growing the variety on a substantial scale of 100 hectares. This is the second instance where IG International has engaged and participated with Eurosemillas. Earlier this year, the companies came together for a green motion project.

The tango, also known as the tango gold, is a super variant of the fan-favourite mandarin. It is seedless under all pollination conditions. It does not set seeds in other citrus crops. It derives its ambrosial juicy flavour from its rich and fine flesh texture, packed aesthetically under its smooth rind.

Strategically created

As a sub-brand, IG Citrus has been strategically created to specialize in manufacturing first-grade citrus fruits for all parts of India. The brand is purpose-built to grow luscious seedless mandarins. The company is located in Meghalaya, which has a natural setting that is perfect for growing the best citrus fruits.

Incorporated in 1969, Eurosemillas, a selected seed producer, expanded its activity later to cotton fibre production and seed oil extraction. Its smain line of activity is to make new technological innovations, apart from internationalisation of the company and its business expansion in more than 30 countries. Eurosemillas is an exclusive Master Licensee by the University of California (US) for protected plant varieties including strawberry, avocado, asparagus, pear and other fruit crops, as well as for its promising Spring Mandarins.

Tarun Arora, Director - IGIPL said , “We can’t wait to start the production of these nectar-rich tango fruits in India and create a new era for citrus fruits in the nation.”

“The Tango Gold is a rare and very unique breed of mandarin which is enjoyed for its fleshy goodness and nectar-rich consistency. We are sure that by working with IG Citrus, we will be able to give fruit lovers in India mandarins of a quality they have never seen before.” said, Ms. Ana Cano, CEO at Eurosemillas.