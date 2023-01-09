IG Melon, a subsidiary brand of IG International, has announced the first harvest of seedless watermelon variety.

A press statement said IG Melon exclusively focuses on the cultivation of top-notch melons and seedless variety is wondrous one introduced for the first time in India.

“It is truly a refreshing treat, easy to eat and less messy, with many health benefits. IG International, a pioneer in the fruit industry, has dedicated 100 acres of land in Solapur, Maharashtra The seedless watermelons have a pulpy inside with crunchy and conveniently crumbly flesh with a sparse amount of white edible seeds,” it said.

Customer’s choice

Quoting Tarun Arora, Director, Single Family Office, IG International, the statement, said IG International had formed IG Melon to invest in the research and development of such resourceful and delectable fruit innovations within the melon family.

“When offered the option between a watermelon with seeds and one without, the majority of individuals will choose the latter. Seeds are often seen as bothersome and untidy, and spitting at them makes you feel like you’re bringing impolite conduct to the table. The IG family brings seedless watermelons for the passionate lovers of this wonderful and lycopene-rich pulpy fruit to enjoy. We can’t wait for the fruition of the potential that IG Melon envisions to be unveiled within the next few years,” Arora said.

IG International’s organised and strategic sourcing system, augmented by a seamless supply chain with a well-connected overseas procurement network, enables it to import best-of-breed fruits from 22 different countries, the statement said.