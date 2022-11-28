Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL), a Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer, has announced plans to develop vaccines for fresh water fish.

The company said several fish vaccine candidates are currently being evaluated for commercialisation.

The Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE, Mumbai) will provide the technology to IIL to produce two inactivated bacterial vaccines — one for Columnaris disease, a serious condition affecting numerous freshwater fish species — and the other for Edwardsiellosis, which causes high degree of mortality, leading to severe economic losses.

Both diseases are extremely common in freshwater fishes and is generally considered to be ubiquitous.

The company has said it would work with Mumbai-based CIFE, an Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Institute, for the commercial development of vaccine against common bacterial diseases in freshwater fish to launch the vaccines.

Related Stories India’s seafood exports set to miss $8.86 billion target Drop in consumption in Europe, China’s zero Covid policy and increasing competition in the US market are affecting India’s shipments READ NOW

IIL has forayed into aqua business in a year ago by launching products targeting the aquaculture health market.

“IIL will be the first player in the country to launch fish vaccines. We will launch more products for the aquaculture market to help shrimp and fish growers increase their productivity,” said K Anand Kumar, Managing Director of IIL, in a statement on Monday.

Priyabrata Pattnaik, Deputy Managing Director of IIL, said the introduction of vaccines would help reduce indiscriminate use of chemical or antibiotic based treatment methods. It will result in reduction of antimicrobial resistance among the fish populations.

CN Ravishankar, Director and Vice-Chancellor of ICAR-CIFE, said: “In support to India’s Blue Revolution, I am glad that CIFE and IIL have come together to partner in developing India’s fist bacterial fish vaccine”.