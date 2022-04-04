IIPMB to launch international journal on agribusiness, plantation management

The Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru (IIPMB), is launching an International Journal of Agribusiness and Plantation Management (IJAPM) on Tuesday, April 5. Amit Yadav, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Chairman IIPMB will be releasing the journal virtually.

The biannual, peer-reviewed international journal aims to foster the research agenda of the institute and provide a forum for initiating deliberations and inquiry among the academia, practice, and public policymakers across the world, IIPMB said in a statement.

Editorial board

The editorial board comprises of researchers and practitioners from global institutions such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison (USA), Royal Agricultural University (UK), Copenhagen Business School (Denmark), Indiana University Northwest (USA), Suratthani Rajabhat University (Thailand), Universiti Teknologi MARA (Malaysia), Trans-Disciplinary University (India), Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (India), Tea Research Institute (India), Central Coffee Research Institute (India), Rubber Board India and CFTRI (India).

IJAPM - Volume 1, Issue 1 focusses on emerging and contemporary management themes related to agribusiness, commodity, food, and plantations. The coverage encompasses a gamut of articles including research papers, industry perspectives, an angular stance, a colloquy, and a book review.

In order to capture the viewpoints of various stakeholders, the issue has included articles from academia, practice, and students in agriculture, plantations, and allied domains. It is envisaged that such a wide coverage would give the journal a multi-stakeholder perspective with broader relevance, the release said.